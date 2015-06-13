YU Yureka – How to Fix Blank Screen during Call

Micromax Yu Yureka AO5510 has recently received a lollipop officially to update from KitKat. While coming with a new update, it also comes with so many bugs. It’s an Android 5.0 Lollipop update based on CyanogenMod 12. The update arrives with the major problem in Proximity sensor in the mobile. The problem is your mobile’s screen will go turn off while outgoing call or incoming call. Don’t worry, I will help you to solve it easily. The problem also faced by some users with Android 4.4 KitKat Operating system too.

The Micromax Yu Yureka AO5510 was released in January 2015 on Amazon. The mobile was acquired major sales in the market. There are many competitors for the phone, but the device breaks all others. There is a huge demand for the mobile in the Indian Android market. The device comes with the 5.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen that supports 720 x 1280 pixels.

The Yu Yureka has an internal memory of 16 GB and 2 GB of RAM. There is also an external memory card slot which supports up to 32 GB. It has a Qualcomm MSM8939 Snapdragon 615 Quad-core 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53 & quad-core 1.0 GHz Cortex-A53 processor. And there is 13 Mega Pixel Primary camera and 5 Mega Pixel Secondary camera to make your selfies better clarity. It comes with the Android OS, v4.4.4 (KitKat) and upgradable to v5.0.2 (Lollipop).

You will face the problem during outgoing and incoming call, the screen will turn off. And sometimes you can’t attend the incoming call, because the screen goes blank while you getting. While we make a call we don’t need the screen options, but while receives you need to tap the answer button. By this problem you can’t even attend the incoming call on Yu Yureka.

How to Fix/Solve Blank Screen during call on Micromax Yu Yureka:

We encountered the problem only in Lollipop update. And got a solution to adjust the Calibrating in the Proximity sensor. The Black Screen or Blank screen in the Yu Yureka while making or receiving a call will be solved by calibrating Proximity sensor. So follow the simple guide to fix the screens goes off in your device.

The first thing is you need to open the Proximity calibration option. For that open the dialer that you make a call on your mobile.

Then, dial *#*#7769#*#*.

You will get the menu to calibrate.

Tap on the “START” button.

Then you need to wait for few seconds till it says the “Calibration Good” in green color.

Then Tap on the “EXIT” button to close the menu.

Congrats! You have done it easily. This will solve the issue of Screen goes black or Blank while makes and receives a call on your YU YUREKA. If you still get the same problem switch off the phone and restart it.

We hope that this guide helped you a lot. Is it working on your phone properly? Is it solved the issue? In case if you still face the problem share it on the comment section. And share your views and suggestions in discussion area too. We hope that this YU Yureka – How to Fix Blank Screen during Call guide was helped you to solve the black screen problem.

