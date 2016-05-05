Increase Volume and Use Dual Speaker in Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge by flashing The Sound Mod

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge have come with single speaker at the bottom of the mobile. Here I have come up with an Audio mod which will increase the volume of your mobile and you can able to use the earpiece speaker also for the multimedia enhancements. So, now you can have the sound experience from double speakers in the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy s7 Edge.

Before going to the guide, here is a small explanations about the mods.

Volume boost Mod:

Increase in-call volume

Increase hands-free volume

Improved mic sensibility on video recording

Improved mic sensibility on voice recording

Increase multimedia playback volume

Increase Bluetooth multimedia playback volume

Improved mic sensibility during calls on speaker mode

Increase Bluetooth in-call volume

Increase VoLTE in-call volume

Increase Wi-Fi Call volume

Dual Speaker Mod

Activate dual speaker when playing media

Increase Bluetooth multimedia playback volume

Increase Bluetooth in-call volume

Increase in-call volume

Increase hands-free volume

Increase multimedia playback volume

Improved mic sensibility on video recording

Improved mic sensibility on voice recording

Improved mic sensibility during calls on speaker mode

Increase VoLTE in-call volume

Increase Wi-Fi Call volume

How to Use Dual Speakers and volume Boost in Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge

Download the Mod for your Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge – here

Remember the path of the file in the file manager.

Switch off the phone.

Reboot into the recovery mode. For that, press and hold Volume Down + Power buttons together.

Now choose the option, “Install zip from SD card” and choose the downloaded file.

And wait for the completion of the installation.

At the end of the installation, restart the mobile.

Hope this guide helped you to increase the volume and use the dual speakers. If you have any doubts, share it in the comments section. So that, we will help you to solve the issue. Also, share your thoughts about the Dual speaker and Volume Boost Mod for Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.

