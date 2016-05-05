Increase Volume and Use Dual Speaker in Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge by flashing The Sound Mod

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge have come with single speaker at the bottom of the mobile. Here I have come up with an Audio mod which will increase the volume of your mobile and you can able to use the earpiece speaker also for the multimedia enhancements. So, now you can have the sound experience from double speakers in the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy s7 Edge.
Before going to the guide, here is a small explanations about the mods.
Volume boost Mod:
- Increase in-call volume
- Increase hands-free volume
- Improved mic sensibility on video recording
- Improved mic sensibility on voice recording
- Increase multimedia playback volume
- Increase Bluetooth multimedia playback volume
- Improved mic sensibility during calls on speaker mode
- Increase Bluetooth in-call volume
- Increase VoLTE in-call volume
- Increase Wi-Fi Call volume
Dual Speaker Mod
- Activate dual speaker when playing media
- Increase Bluetooth multimedia playback volume
- Increase Bluetooth in-call volume
- Increase in-call volume
- Increase hands-free volume
- Increase multimedia playback volume
- Improved mic sensibility on video recording
- Improved mic sensibility on voice recording
- Improved mic sensibility during calls on speaker mode
- Increase VoLTE in-call volume
- Increase Wi-Fi Call volume
How to Use Dual Speakers and volume Boost in Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge
- Download the Mod for your Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge – here
- Remember the path of the file in the file manager.
- Switch off the phone.
- Reboot into the recovery mode. For that, press and hold Volume Down + Power buttons together.
- Now choose the option, “Install zip from SD card” and choose the downloaded file.
- And wait for the completion of the installation.
- At the end of the installation, restart the mobile.
Hope this guide helped you to increase the volume and use the dual speakers. If you have any doubts, share it in the comments section. So that, we will help you to solve the issue. Also, share your thoughts about the Dual speaker and Volume Boost Mod for Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.
