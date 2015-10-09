Viper4Android for Android 6.0 Marshmallow – Download & Install on your Mobile to upgrade your audio experience

Viper4Android – An Audio mod for the Android devices which will upgrade your sound settings. There is a new update on the Android industry called Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The update started to roll out on all major Mobile manufacturers like Samsung, LG, Sony, HTC and Motorola. There might be new audio enhancements in the update. If you don’t like the Audio in the Marshmallow update, then download and install the new Viper4Android for your Android 6.0 version.

There are many fans for the Viper4Android around the globe. Many users downloaded the app tried to install the app on Marshmallow. But, many users reported that it is not working on it. Then, a member from the XDA developers forum found a new working method to install the app.

Check this too:-

How To Install Dolby Digital Plus Audio Mod On Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Some people reported that, Power Amp and Google Music Player apps are not working. And many users mentioned that, all apps are working well and the sound quality also improved a lot.

Actually, this method is for Nexus 5. But, you can install it on Nexus 6 and other Nexus mobiles.

The method is very simple. You just need to change the kernel mode from enforcing to permissive. Sounds tricky? Even to me also. But, after reading the whole guide, it’s very simple. Let’s check out how to install the Viper4Android mod on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

How to Download and Install Viper4Android on Android 6.0 Marshmallow:

Things you will needed:

A rooted Android 6.0 Marshmallow smartphone.

Custom recovery – that could be TWRP or any other.

SELinux Mode Changer app – Download the latest apk from here.

Viper4Android Mod Apk – Download the latest apk from here.

Steps to install the mod:

Make sure you have downloaded the SELinux Mode Changer and Viper4Android apk.

Now install the SELinux Mode Changer app on your mobile.

Open the app. This app requires Root permission. It only works on rooted devices.

Now change Enforcing to Permissive in the Kernal Mode option.

Now switch off the mobile.

Reboot into recovery mode.

Now choose the install option and browse the downloaded zip file of Viper4Android app.

Choose and install the update.

Then restart your smartphone.

Similar guide to this:-

Install Viper4Android on Samsung Galaxy S5 to change audio effects

That’s all. The mod installation process takes some long time to complete. Wait to complete the installation process. We hope this guide helped you a lot. If you like this article then share it with your friends. If you have any doubt, then share it in the comment section. Now you have successfully installed the Viper4Android on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Incoming search terms: