How to Update YU Yuphoria to Android 6.0 Marshmallow with CyanogenMod 13 Custom ROM

YU Yuphoria owners now enjoy the features of the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update on their phone by installing this CyanogenMod 13 custom ROM. CM 13 custom ROM is created with the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow update. But, the official CM 13 yet not released. This ROM is built by an XDA Developers member, Santhosh. All the credits go to the original developer.

Though the developer also mentioned that, it might have some bugs. Many features are working perfectly as an Android 6.0 Marshmallow. You can install this CM 13 Android 6.0 Marshmallow update on Yu Yuphoria android mobile. The installation method is very simple. You just download the ROM file and flash it via custom recovery.

How to install Android 6.0 Marshmallow CM 13 ROM on YU Yuphoria

Things you need:

Yu Yuphoria Android mobile. Rooted – Your mobile should be rooted. Custom Recovery – Your mobile must have Recovery like TWRP. Internet Connection – A working Internet connection to download the ROM and Gapps.

See also:- How to Root Micromax Yu Yureka Without PC

Warning:

We are not responsible for using this ROM. Use at your own risk. Before going to proceed this tutorial, Backup all of your contents.

Guide:

Download the CM 13 ROM Android 6.0 for Yu Yuphoria

Download the Gapps for Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Then move those files into your mobile’s storage.

Now you have switch off your mobile and open the recovery mode. To open the recovery, press and hold the “Volume Down + Volume Up + Power” buttons together until it blinks.

After getting into the recovery mode, you need to wipe all the caches.

Then press back option to go to the main menu.

Now choose the install option and select the ROM file that you downloaded earlier. After the installation completes, install the Gapps file.

After everything has finished, now restart your mobile.

The first boot will take some long time to complete. Don’t panic. It will install all the necessary files on the first boot.

See also:- YU Yureka – How to Fix Blank Screen during Call

That’s all. You have successfully installed the ROM on your Android mobile. If you have any doubt, problem or hard to find any options, share it in the comments section. We will help you to solve it as soon as possible. It’s also helpful for others too. We hope the CM 13 Android 6.0 Marshmallow on Yu Yuphoria working correctly.

Incoming search terms: