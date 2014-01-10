How to Update Samsung Galaxy Ace to Android 4.4.2 KitKat with CM 11 ROM

Samsung Galaxy Ace is received Android 4.4.2 KitKat custom ROM from CyanogenMod. The CM 11 ROM has comes with latest Android 4.4 features. This is officially from CyanogenMod Developers. You can upgrade your phone to Android 4.4.2 KitKat Operating System by installing this custom ROM on your S5830 device. It works fine while tested this on our device. Be aware before processing this tutorial that this is not an official update from Samsung. First your device must be rooted. Here is a guide to update your Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830 to Android 4.4 KitKat CM 11 ROM.

Warning before installing Android 4.4.2 KitKat CyanogenMOD 11 ROM on Samsung Galaxy Ace:

We are not responsible for any damages that may happened due to using this ROM. If any problem happens that related to installing, we will help you to solve it.

Use this guide at your own risk. We shall not have any liability or responsibility for whatever happens to you and your device by using the instructions in this guide.

The instructions provided in this tutorial for educational purpose only. There is no guarantee that these steps will work for your device.

The steps given in this tutorial is only to use with Samsung Galaxy Ace and model number is S5830 . Applying this guide to any other device or any other model may produce many problems.

and model number is . Applying this guide to any other device or any other model may produce many problems. Read and Understand the whole tutorial first, before going to perform the steps.

Pre Requirements to Install Android 4.4.2 KitKat CyanogenMOD 11 ROM on Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830:

A PC or Laptop with Working Internet connection.

We recommend you to take a backup of your data in the mobile using PC suite or any other method. After the process, the data won’t be deleted. In case if you miss some data you can restore it from the backup file.

SMS – How to Backup Messages

Contacts – Sync with Gmail App

– Sync with Gmail App Videos, Images, Songs and Other Files – Copy to internal / External SD card or System

– Copy to internal / External SD card or System APN Settings – Take Manual Note from “Settings > Wireless & Networks > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names

Then maintain minimum 60% charge in your mobile’s battery. This will help your device to don’t get switched off.

And Enable USB Debugging – “Settings > Developer Settings> USB Debugging”. Check this – How to Enable USB Debugging in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean

Check this – How to Enable USB Debugging in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean Then Disable any antiviruses and firewalls in your PC or Laptop. Because these tools may interrupts the process during the rooting.

Downloadable files to install Android 4.4.2 KitKat CM11 ROM on Samsung Galaxy Ace:

The following files are need to perform the process in the guide. So, download the following files one by one. And make sure that you have downloaded all the files. If the following download links were broken. Inform us to re post the download files.

CM 11 ROM – cm-11-20131227-UNOFFICIAL-cooper++XR.zip -(118.4MB) – Here

How to install Android 4.4.2 KitKat CM11 ROM on Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830:

Make sure you have installed ClockWorkMod Recovery. Check this – How to Install Custom Recovery in Samsung Galaxy Ace

How to Install Custom Recovery in Samsung Galaxy Ace Connect your phone to PC or laptop with original USB Data cable. That you got when you bought the phone. Because using other cables may produce not detecting problems.

Transfer the downloaded files to your mobile’s SD card.

Switch off the mobile.

After that, Reboot into recovery mode. For that, switch on the phone, press and hold Home + Volume Up + Power buttons together.

Do the following: “Wipe Data/Factory Reset > Yes”

Do the following: “Wipe Data/Factory Reset > Yes”

Do the following: “Advanced > Wipe Dalvik Cache > Yes”

Do the following: “Mounts and Storage > Format /system > Yes”

After the above process, select the “Install Zip from SD card” and then “Choose zip from SD card”

Now choose the downloaded file ROM file “cm-11-20131227-UNOFFICIAL-cooper++XR.zip” that downloaded earlier.

Then confirm it and wait for the process complete. It takes some long time to complete.

Then select “Go Back > Reboot System now” to reboot the phone.

Normally first boot take some long time to complete. It will install the updates on the first boot. So, wait untill it finishes the booting process.

If your phone has stuck on the welcome screen or boot screen, just remove the battery and re insert it and do the above steps again.

Check this also – How to Update Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830 with Android 4.3 CM10.2 ROM

You can get all the news and guides about Samsung Galaxy Ace – Here



You made it easily! CyanogenMod 11 Kitkat ROM has been successfully installed on your Samsung Galaxy Ace. If you face any kind of problem, trouble or have any issue that may be difficult to understand how to do it with this guide, then don’t stop to inform us. Do share in comment section in case if you face any problems or met any errors in firmware update process. Your problems, suggestions or any other issues will be clarified and the correct answer or solution for your problem will be given to your comment as soon as possible.

In future, we will update installing Custom ROM’s on your Samsung Galaxy Ace. So, stay updated with us by subscribing our newsletters, Facebook fan, Twitter follower, And Google Plus page. Now you have successfully learned how to install Android 4.4.2 KitKat CM11 ROM on Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830.

Incoming search terms: