How to Update Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830 to Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean with CM10.1 Nightlies ROM

Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean ROM for Samsung Galaxy Ace GT-S5830 is now officially available from CyanogenMod. The Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean ROM for Galaxy Ace from CyanogenMod is named as CM10.1(CyanogenMod 10.1) Nightlies. You can upgrade your phone to Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean Operating System by installing this custom ROM. Be aware before processing this tutorial that this is not an official update from Samsung. This is a custom ROM. So, all credits goes to the original developer. Here is a guide to update your Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830 to Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

The Samsung Galaxy Ace GT-S5830 is normally comes with Android 2.3 Gingerbread as an Operating System. There is no official Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade from Samsung mobile Support. The Phone is comes with 800 MHz processor, 5 Mega pixel camera, 3.5 inch capacitive touch Screen. Galaxy Ace is capable to run CM10 custom ROM Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean on your phone.

Warning before installing Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean CM 10.1 ROM on Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830:

We are not responsible for any damages that may happened due to using this ROM. If any problem happens that related to installing, we will help you to solve it.

Use this guide at your own risk. We shall not have any liability or responsibility for whatever happens to you and your device by using the instructions in this guide.

The instructions provided in this tutorial for educational purpose only. There is no guarantee that these steps will work for your device.

The steps given in this tutorial is only to use with Samsung Galaxy Ace and the model number S5830 . Applying this guide to any other device or any other model may produce many problems.

Pre Requirements to Install Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean CM 10.1 Nightlies ROM on Samsung Galaxy Ace:

A Rooted Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830 Android Smartphone. Check this – How to Root Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830

A PC or Laptop with Working Internet connection.

Install Custom Recovery. Check this – How to Install ClockWorkMod Recovery on Samsung Galaxy Ace

We recommend you to take a backup of your data in the mobile using PC suite or any other method. After the process, the data won’t be deleted. In case if you miss some data you can restore it from the backup file.

SMS – How to Backup Messages

Contacts – Sync with Gmail App

– Sync with Gmail App Videos, Images, Songs and Other Files – Copy to internal / External SD card or System

– Copy to internal / External SD card or System APN Settings – Take Manual Note from “Settings > Wireless & Networks > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names

Then maintain minimum 60% charge in your mobile’s battery. This will help your device to don’t get switched off.

And Enable USB Debugging – “Settings > Developer Settings> USB Debugging”

Then Disable any antiviruses and firewalls in your PC or Laptop. Because these tools may interrupts the process during the rooting.

Downloadable files to install Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean CM 10.1 on Samsung Galaxy Ace:

The following files are need to perform the process in the guide. So, download the following files one by one. And make sure that you have downloaded all the files. If the following download links were broken. Inform us to re post the download files.

CM 10.1 ROM – cm-10.1-20130503-NIGHTLY-cooper.zip – (115.74 MB) – Here

How to install CM 10.1 Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean ROM on Samsung Galaxy Ace:

Connect your phone to PC or laptop with original USB Data cable. That you got when you bought the phone. Because using other cables may produce not detecting problems.

Transfer the downloaded file to your mobile’s SD card.

After that disconnect the phone from computer.

Switch off the mobile.

Reboot into recovery mode. For that, press and hold Volume Up + Power + Home buttons together.

Do the following: “Wipe Data/Factory Reset > Yes”

Do the following: “Advanced > Wipe Dalvik Cache > Yes”

Do the following: “Mounts and Storage > Format /system > Yes”

After the above process, select the “Install Zip from SD card” and then “Choose zip from SD card”

Now choose the downloaded file “cm-10.1-20130503-NIGHTLY-cooper.zip”.

Then confirm it and wait for the process complete. It takes some long time to complete.

Then select “Go Back > Reboot System now” to reboot the phone.

Normally first boot take some long time to complete. It will install the updates on the first boot. So, wait un till it finishes the booting process.

If your phone has stuck on the welcome screen or boot screen, just remove the battery and re insert it and do the above steps again.

Do share in comment section in case if you face any problems or met any errors in firmware update process. In future, we will update installing Custom ROM’s on your Samsung Galaxy Ace. So, stay updated. Now you have successfully learned how to update Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830 with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean Custom ROM.

