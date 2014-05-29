Unbrick Motorola Moto E by installing Stock ROM

Motorola Moto E may be bricked due to using unsupported ROM’s, Apps and some other type of activities in it. So, you need to flash the Stock ROM that is default Operating System comes when you bought the phone and its official too running Android 4.4.2 kitkat. If you unlocked the bootloader, then this will also lock it too. If you rooted and installed TWRP, it will also deleted. We have compiled a simple step by step guide for you to recover easily. You can re install the official OS from the Motorola by this simple guide.

The Motorola Moto E is comes with the latest Android 4.4.2 Kitkat Operating System. It has comes with 5 Mega Pixel Primary camera that supports 2592 x 1944 Pixels and there is no secondary camera. This is the one of the best budget android smartphone in market compared with other mobiles which is comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon Dual-core 1.2 GHz Cortex A7 processor.

Warning before Unbrick / Installing Stock ROM in Motorola Moto E:

We are not responsible for any damages that may happened due to using this guide.

The steps given in this tutorial is only to use with Motorola Moto E. And the model number is XT1021, XT1022, XT1025. Applying this guide to any other device or any other model may produce many problems.

Pre Requirements:

A Motorola Moto E Android Smartphone.

A PC or Laptop with Working Internet connection.

We recommend you to take a backup of your data in the mobile using PC suite or any other method. After the process, the data won’t be deleted. In case if you miss some data you can restore it from the backup file.

Contacts – Sync with Gmail App

SMS – How to Backup Messages

APN Settings – Take Manual Note from “Settings > Wireless & Networks > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names”

Videos, Images, Songs and Other Files – Copy to internal / External SD card or System

Then maintain minimum 60% charge in your mobile’s battery. This will help your device to don’t get switched off.

Then Disable any antiviruses and firewalls in your PC or Laptop. Because these tools may interrupts the process.

And Enable USB Debugging – Check this – How to Enable USB Debugging in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean

Download:

Download the following files to perform this tutorial. If the download link is broken, inform it to us. So, that we will update the link.

Firmware – here

mFastboot – here

Minimal ADB and Fastboot – here

How to Unbrick / Install Stock ROM on Motorola Moto E:

Make sure you have installed Motorola Drivers on your PC.

Unzip the Firmware files.

Unzip and move the .exe file from mFastboot to the firmware folder.

Then Install Minimal and Fastboot in your computer.

Now switch off the mobile.

And Open it into Fastboot Mode. For that, Press and Hold “Volume Down + Power” buttons together. Check this – How to Open Fastboot Mode in Motorola Moto E

Then connect the phone to PC.

Now open the command prompt. And browse the firmware withe extracted file. It is looks like the following:-

cd c:\falcon_retgb_user_4.3_14.10.0Q3.X-76-LGG-8_54_release-keys-cid7-Retail_GB

And Open the mFastboot. Then enter the following commands one by one after the result is “OKAY”.

mfastboot flash partition gpt.bin

mfastboot flash motoboot motoboot.img

mfastboot flash logo logo.bin

mfastboot flash boot boot.img

mfastboot flash recovery recovery.img

mfastboot flash system system.img_sparsechunk1

mfastboot flash system system.img_sparsechunk2

mfastboot flash system system.img_sparsechunk3

mfastboot flash modem NON-HLOS.bin

mfastboot erase modemst1

mfastboot erase modemst2

mfastboot flash fsg fsg.mbn

mfastboot erase cache

mfastboot erase userdata

mfastboot reboot

At the end of the command, your device will be rebooted with the stock ROM.

First boot takes some long time. So, Don’t panic.

You can get all our guides about your device – here

Do let us know your thoughts about this tutorial in the comment section. If you face any kind of problem regarding this instructions, please inform it to us. We will clarify your doubts as soon as possible. Now you have successfully learned about Unbrick Motorola Moto E by installing Stock ROM.

