How to Switch back to US App store in iTunes

Sometimes the iTunes App store may be not in your country selection. Even I too faced the issue. When I try to open the iTunes, It is in the UK app store. But, I want it in the US App store. If you change the app store to US, you will get a message “Item Not Available. The item you’ve requested is not currently available in the U.S. Store, but it is available in the U.K. Store. Click Change Store to view this item.”

If you choose the “Change store” option, you can’t back to the US app store. So, I have found some solution to prevent this won’t happen in future. Here are the list of methods to do it very easily.

How to Change the US app Store in iTunes:

At the start of Sign in

In iTunes, Click the profile option at the top of the app store software, then select the “Sign Out”.

Now you will be signed out.

Then, select the profile menu option and do sign in again. You will get a notification “ This Apple ID is only valid for purchases in the U.S. iTunes Store. You will be switched to that Store. “

“ Now you need to click the OK button to back to the US App store version in iTunes for the America region.

Through Browser

Open the browser.

Click the link to open the web for iTunes US app store version

Now you will move on to the America’s App store version and there you will find an option “View in iTunes”.

Click the link to view in the iTunes in the US version.

Though there are many methods available on the Web. It is very simple and easy to do. You can easily change the region like UK to US, India to US, Australia to US, Canada to US app store. In the same way you can also change it to other countries rather than US. We hope you have easily switch back to US app store in Apple iTunes.

