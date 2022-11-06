How to Share Instagram Reels on WhatsApp Status, Chats & Groups

Instagram users have the ability to share their reels with other apps, such as Whatsapp. Instead of sharing the video itself, this method only shares a link to the reel. Before, there were methods to download videos from Instagram straight to your device. However, that option is no longer available. In this detailed article, you will find How to share Instagram Reels or videos to Whatsapp Chats and Groups and then How to put Instagram reels as Whatsapp Status by sharing a link and without the link.

How to Share/Put Instagram Reels on WhatsApp Status (as a link):

On the Instagram app, open the reel that you want to share with anyone or any group on WhatsApp. Now tap on the three-dot menu icon located in the bottom right corner of the reel. The Share icon is located on the menu. Tapping it should bring up your mobile’s sharing options. To share on WhatsApp, tap the icon in the sharing options. After opening WhatsApp, tap on the “My status” option. Instead of sharing the video directly, it will share a link like on chats and groups. After editing the details or adding a description, tap the send icon at the bottom. Tap on the Next option at the bottom on iOS or your iPhone.

How to Share Instagram Reels/Videos on WhatsApp Status Without the Link:

By using the steps above, you can share the Instagram reel status as a link. Keep in mind that people who have access to the link will only be able to see the video, not download it. If you want to post the video itself as a status, you’ll need to do some additional steps.

Open this link:- https://en.savefrom.net/ And enter the Instagram reels video link. That should be copied from the Instagram reels share option as well. This will download the reels if the insta page is in public. If it’s a private account video, you need to use third-party downloader apps available in the google play store. For iOS/iPhones, you can use the screen recording option easily. Once downloaded, now open WhatsApp and open the Status tab. On iOS, you should see the Status option in the bottom bar. At the top, Select the “My status” option. The video you downloaded should be in the bottom image area. If it’s not, tap on the gallery icon to open the gallery and find the video there. Just choose what you want, add a caption if you’d like, set the time frame, crop it, and then select “Send” to make an Instagram video or reels as your WhatsApp status.

Note: Instagram Reels have a maximum time limit of 90 seconds, whereas WhatsApp Status/Story only accepts 30 seconds. As a result, you may need to post the reel in multiple statuses if it is over 30 seconds long.

You can upload an insta reel to WhatsApp Status by selecting the first 30 seconds. After uploading the reel, you should re-upload it as your status and change the time frame from 30 seconds to 60 seconds. Please note that if the reel is longer than that, you will need to upload it again and set the time frame from 60 to 90 seconds.

How to Share Instagram Reels on WhatsApp Chats and Groups:

You can share reels from the Instagram app to WhatsApp with ease. There are many ways to share videos on WhatsApp. The most common way is to send a video through WhatsApp to another person. You can also share a video in a WhatsApp group.

To share an Instagram reel with anyone on WhatsApp, open the reel on the app. In the bottom right corner of the reel, you will find a three-dot menu icon that you can tap now. From the menu, you can find the Share icon. You should be able to access the sharing options on your mobile device by tapping it. In the sharing options, tap WhatsApp. Whatsapp will open, and you can select any chat or group available. The top two will be the chats and groups you contact most frequently, followed by recent chats. If you didn’t find it, then use the search option. It’s possible to select multiple groups and chats. To send the message, you need to tap on the send icon. If you are using iOS, you can tap on the Next option at the bottom of the screen.

How to Send Instagram Reels Videos on WhatsApp Chats and Groups Without the Link(Download):

The above method works well but only sends a link to the original reel. The link opens on Instagram when the receiver opens it. This is how you can send the reel to anyone who is not a part of Instagram and you would like to send it to them. By doing this, you will allow people who are not on Instagram to see the reel video.

Open this link:- https://en.savefrom.net/ The Instagram reels video link should be copied from the share option. And paste the link to download the video. This will download the reels if the insta page is in public. If it’s a private account video, you need to use third-party downloader apps available in the google play store. For iOS/iPhones, you can use the screen recording option with ease. You can now attach files to chats on Whatsapp. Go to the Gallery option in the menu. Select the video file and send it.

Note: Whatsapp’s file size limit is 16MB. Keep in mind that your reels video file is lesser than this size. When you share a video in WhatsApp by downloading and sending the file, it is automatically saved to your phone. This can be a problem if you do not want to keep the video on your phone. To avoid this, you can delete the video from your phone after you have sent it.

I hope you found the solution for your need.