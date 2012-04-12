How to find & Add friends on Google Plus by Email

Google Plus is now rolling out to reach millions of people. Many people are getting into Google+ account. Many of them don’t know how to add friends in Google+ Circle by knowing others email. Here is a guide to add friends in Google plus circle by email:

How to add friend in Google+ Circle by email:

First Log in to your Google Plus Account.

to your Google Plus Account. Then click circle button

Now you will get the circle page. In Top suggestions area you can see the Add a New person

Just click that button and enter your friend’s email address . Then press Enter .

that button and . Then press . Now your friend’s profile name will appear. Just check the circle to add your friend then click Save button.

Note: After entering the email address sometimes don’t show any profile names. Because, the person make it their profile privacy settings in secure or don’t have a Google Plus Account.

Now we successfully learnt how to find a friend on Google Plus by Email and have an account or not.

