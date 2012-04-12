How to find & Add friends on Google Plus by Email

Google Plus is now rolling out to reach millions of people. Many people are getting into Google+ account. Many of them don’t know how to add friends in Google+ Circle by knowing others email. Here is a guide to add friends in Google plus circle by email:

Google+ add friends in circle by email

How to add friend in Google+ Circle by email:

  • First Log in to your Google Plus Account.
  • Then click circle button

circle button

  • Now you will get the circle page. In Top suggestions area you can see the Add a New person

  • Just click that button and enter your friend’s email address. Then press Enter.
  • Now your friend’s profile name will appear. Just check the circle to add your friend then click Save button.

Note: After entering the email address sometimes don’t show any profile names. Because, the person make it their profile privacy settings in secure or don’t have a Google Plus Account.

See Also – How to insert Profile Picture in Facebook Chat

Now we successfully learnt how to find a friend on Google Plus by Email and have an account or not.

Incoming search terms:

  • search google plus by email
  • search google by email
  • how to add friends on google
  • google plus search by email
  • find friends on google
  • how to find friends on google
  • how to find friends on google plus
  • google search by email
  • how to find people on google plus by email
  • find people on google plus by email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Andrea Robinson

    Thanks a lot! That was helpful! 🙂