How to find & Add friends on Google Plus by Email

Google Plus is now rolling out to reach millions of people. Many people are getting into Google+ account. Many of them don’t know how to add friends in Google+ Circle by knowing others email. Here is a guide to add friends in Google plus circle by email:
How to add friend in Google+ Circle by email:
- First Log in to your Google Plus Account.
- Then click circle button
- Now you will get the circle page. In Top suggestions area you can see the Add a New person
- Just click that button and enter your friend’s email address. Then press Enter.
- Now your friend’s profile name will appear. Just check the circle to add your friend then click Save button.
Note: After entering the email address sometimes don’t show any profile names. Because, the person make it their profile privacy settings in secure or don’t have a Google Plus Account.
Now we successfully learnt how to find a friend on Google Plus by Email and have an account or not.
