How to Change Samsung Galaxy S20 Display Refresh Rate to 96Hz or 120Hz easily

Have you ever tried to change the Refresh rate of 60Hz to 96Hz and / or 120Hz on your Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 plus / S20 ultra? If not, Here is the guide to change the screen refresh rate on your phone and lets see the next level video viewing experience.

Samsung has introduced the S20 series flagship devices with higher refresh rates than other flagship devices in the market. Most of the mobiles which we are using is only having 60 Hz / per second refresh rate. In Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra contains an option to change the normal refresh rate into 96 Hz / per second and 120 Hz / per second. The display viewing experience will be much smoother than the other mobile devices, when you change the refresh rate. You will definitely feel awesome. And also keep in mind that, the battery would go drain much faster when you are changing the mode and using it continuously. The 96Hz refresh rate option is not available in the default settings. Here you will get the detailed guide to do it.

Okay! lets get into the guide without wasting time.

How To Enable 96Hz, 120Hz Screen Refresh Rate on Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Currently there are two methods available to change the Screen Refresh rate on your mobile. There is an app called “S20 Refresh Rate Controller” is available to change the option without any issues and this is the easiest method that you can achieve it very easily. As you may know, it could be done with ADB commands. But, it is little bit techie thing. However if you don’t want to install the app to change the option, then you should go for this method.

Install the App “S20 Refresh Rate Controller” on your mobile:

This app is very simple to use. Credits goes to the original app developer. What you have to do is, just download the app from the below link and install it on your device. After the installation, just go to the app that you have installed and Tap on the option whether 96Hz or 120Hz. That’s it.

Download the apk – here

Now view the video or play the game to see the changes. You also feel the change while using apps, scrolling the Facebook feeds and much more. And for your ease of convenience, this app will install the shortcut on the notification panel to change the screen refresh rate option. So, that you can just change the option in a single tap on your notification panel.

Using ADB commands to change the display refresh rate to 96Hz:

All you have to do before starting this method is, download and install the tool from the following link and just follow the guide.

Download the tool from the link – here

After the download completed, install the tool from the .exe file. Here you have to install three options – ADB and Fastboot, ADB system-wide and Drivers. Just press “Y” to install all the items on your PC or laptop.

It will start installing the ADB drivers and other items. After the installation is finished, you will get notified. Now connect your mobile using USB cable. And make sure that you have enabled the “USB Debugging Mode” on your mobile first. After that open the Command Prompt on your PC and enter the following commands.

adb shell settings put system peak_refresh_rate 96.0 adb shell settings put system min_refresh_rate 96.0

Just copy and paste the comments on the command prompt and press enter. Then it will display the message on the CMD. Now your mobile will start work on 96Hz refresh rate.

How to Set 120Hz Refresh Rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 Plus / S20 Ultra

This option is comes with in-built application. So, you don’t need to install any third party app or don’t need need to use ADB commands.

Go to Settings and there go to Display. There are bunch of options. In that choose the option “Motion Smoothness”. Here you will find the option to enable 120Hz or 60Hz. Just tap on the preferred selection and tap on the apply button.

Some people reported that the higher refresh rate of 120Hz is not working on the 1440p resolution. But, it works fine on 1080p resolution. Check and tell us in the comments section.

If you have any doubt or this guide is not working for you, just share it in the comments section. We will give a solution for you asap. Hope you have successfully changed the screen refresh rate on your Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 Plus / S20 Ultra to 96Hz and 120Hz easily.