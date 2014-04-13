Root Samsung Galaxy S5 – All Models

Samsung Galaxy S5 phone is now root by Flashing CF Root Package using Odin. The device has released many countries. Those Tech Geeks who bought the device is waiting to release of the guide to test it on their phone. And finally the wait is over. This guide cover the all models. First you have to download the odin software, then download the package as per your model. And flash it with your device. We have compiled a step by step tutorial for your easy reference. Here is a guide to root the Samsung Galaxy S5.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Specifications are it comes with Android 4.4.2 KitKat which is latest Operating System currently. This is one of the best android device compared to all other mobiles which is comes with Adonis Prime2 (Quad 1.9 GHz + Quad 1.3 GHz) + XMM6360 Processor. IP67 Certificated Dust and Water Resistant which helps to protect your mobile, Ultra Power Saving Mode that used to save your battery, Fast Auto Focus and Selective Focus helps to easily capture snaps, Your Finger is Your Key – Finger Scanner helps to security process, Healthier Lifestyle – Heart Rate Sensor is really brilliant feature, 16 MP Primary Camera which is capable to capture good picture. The above Samsung Galaxy S5 Features are pretty attractive one.

Warning before root Samsung Galaxy S5:

We are not responsible for any damages that may happened due to using this guide.

It voids your warranty of your phone.

It will not flash the phone. So, you won’t lost the files after that.

The steps given in this tutorial is only to use with Samsung Galaxy S5. And the model number is G900A, G900F, G900H, G900I, G900K, G900L, G900M, G900P, G900R4, G900S, G900T, G900V. Applying this guide to any other device or any other model may produce many problems.

Pre Requirements:

A Samsung Galaxy S5 Android Smartphone.

A PC or Laptop with Working Internet connection.

We recommend you to take a backup of your data in the mobile using PC suite or any other method. After the process, the data won’t be deleted. In case if you miss some data you can restore it from the backup file.

SMS – How to Backup Messages

Contacts – Sync with Gmail App

Videos, Images, Songs and Other Files – Copy to internal / External SD card or System

APN Settings – Take Manual Note from “Settings > Wireless & Networks > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names”

Then maintain minimum 60% charge in your mobile’s battery. This will help your device to don’t get switched off.

And Enable USB Debugging – Check this – How to Enable USB Debugging in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean

Then Disable any antiviruses and firewalls in your PC or Laptop. Because these tools may interrupts the process.

Download Files:

Odin – Odin_3.07.zip (1.15 MB) – Here

Download any one package as per your device model from the following:-

SM-G900F (International Qualcomm) – CF-Auto-Root-klte-kltexx-smg900f.zip (21.36 MB) – Here

SM-G900H (International Exynos): CF-Auto-Root-k3g-k3gxx-smg900h.zip (17.30 MB) – Here

SM-G900M (Middle and South America?): CF-Auto-Root-klte-klteub-smg900m.zip (21.36 MB) – Here

SM-G900W8 (Canada): CF-Auto-Root-kltecan-kltevl-smg900w8.zip (21.36 MB) – Here

SM-G900R4 (US Cellular): CF-Auto-Root-klteusc-klteusc-smg900r4.zip (21.37 MB) – Here

SM-G900T (T-Mobile US): CF-Auto-Root-kltetmo-kltetmo-smg900t.zip (21.37 MB) – Here

SM-G900P (Sprint): CF-Auto-Root-kltespr-kltespr-smg900p.zip (21.37 MB) – Here

SM-G900T1 (Metro PCS): CF-Auto-Root-kltemetropcs-kltemetropcs-smg900t1.zip (21.37 MB) – Here

How to Root Samsung Galaxy S5 All Models:

Make sure you have downloaded Odin and the file as per your device.

Don’t Extract the file.

Make sure you have installed Samsung drivers on your computer. If you have installed kies on your computer it automatically installs the USB driver.

Then install the Odin on your Computer or laptop.

Run the Odin on your Laptop or Computer.

Switch off the phone and open it in download mode. For that press and hold “Power + Volume Down + Home”. Check this – Enter Download Mode in Galaxy S5

Now connect the phone to computer by using Original USB data cable that you got while bought the phone. Because using other cables may produce not detecting problems, so only we recommend it.

Then the phone will be identified by the Odin.

Then “Added” message will be displayed on the Odin and “ID:COM” section will turn into yellow color.

After that, click the “AP” option and select the CF Package that downloaded earlier.

Now you don’t need to change any other options. Just click the Start button.

And your mobile will be rebooted when the installation completes.

At the end, you will see a “PASS” message on Odin and “ID:COM” section will turn into green color.

After that, you can remove the cable and switch on the mobile.

Normally first boot take some long time to complete. It will install the updates on the first boot. So, wait un till it finishes the booting process.

If your phone has stuck on the welcome screen or boot screen, just remove the battery and re insert it and do the above steps again.

Check your mobile with root checker app from Google play store.

You can Get all our Coverages about Samsung Galaxy S5 – Here

Now you have successfully learned how to Root Samsung Galaxy S5 all models.

