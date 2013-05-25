How to Root Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505 using Motochopper Utility on Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean

Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505 Android smartphone is now root with this guide. After rooting your Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505 you can install Custom Recovery, Custom ROM’s and some other apps that need a root access to work. If you don’t know about the meaning for rooting, here is it. It allows other files or data from third party to access system files. This will give the function to do customization of user interface, some apps which also comes in Custom ROM. Here is a guide to Root Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505.

This rooting method has tested on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint. And the Verizon mobile does not confirmed to work on it. Just try it on, this may be work on the Verizon too.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 has comes with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean as a default operating System. The phone has comes with 5 inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen supports 1080 x 1920 pixels with Gorilla Glass. And it have 2 GB of RAM. The mobile has comes with 13 Mega Pixel Primary camera supports 4128 x 3096 pixels. And 2 Mega Pixel secondary camera. And the mobile has 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB of Internal Memory and also have an extra memory slot that supports up to 64 GB. The device is the one of the best Android mobile compared with other devices which is comes with Quad-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A15 & quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A7 and Snapdragon processor.

Warning before rooting Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505:

We are not responsible for any damages that may happened due to using this guide to root your phone. If any problem that related to rooting instructions, we will help you to solve it.

Rooting is void your warranty of your phone.

Use this guide at your own risk. We shall not have any liability or responsibility for whatever happens to you and your device by using the instructions in this guide.

The instructions provided in this tutorial for educational purpose only. There is no guarantee that these steps will work for your device.

The steps given in this tutorial is only to use with Samsung Galaxy S4 and the model number is I9505 . Applying this guide to any other device or any other model may produce many problems.

Pre Requirements to Root Samsung Galaxy S4:

A Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505 Android Smartphone.

A PC or Laptop with Working Internet connection.

We recommend you to take a backup of your data in the mobile using PC suite or any other method. After the process, the data won’t be deleted. In case if you miss some data you can restore it from the backup file.

SMS – How to Backup Messages

Contacts – Sync with Gmail App

– Sync with Gmail App Videos, Images, Songs and Other Files – Copy to internal / External SD card or System

– Copy to internal / External SD card or System APN Settings – Take Manual Note from “Settings > Wireless & Networks > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names

Then maintain minimum 60% charge in your mobile’s battery. This will help your device to don’t get switched off.

And Enable USB Debugging – “Settings > Developer Settings> USB Debugging”

Then Disable any antiviruses and firewalls in your PC or Laptop. Because these tools may interrupts the process during the rooting.

Downloadable files to Root Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505:

The following files are need to perform the process in the guide. So, download the following files one by one. And make sure that you have downloaded all the files. If the following download links were broken. Inform us to re post the download files.

How to Root Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505:

Make sure you have installed Samsung drivers on your PC or Laptop. If you installed Samsung Kies software, don’t worry it automatically installs the USB driver.

Switch off your phone.

After the download finished, you have to extract it on your computer.

Then connect your phone to PC via Original USB data cable. Because, using other cables may produce not detecting problems. So, only we recommend it to use original cable that you got when you bought the phone.

Then open the extracted folder on your computer. And double click the “run.bat” to open the file. You have administrator rights to do that.

After that you have to confirm that to use ADB connection from computer to your phone.

Wait for the process to complete.

This may take some long time to complete.

After that disconnect the phone from PC.

If your phone has stuck on the welcome screen or boot screen, just remove the battery and re insert it and do the above steps again.

If you want to check whether your phone has rooted or not, search Root Checker app in Google Play store and install it. Then open it and you can find it your phone rooted or not rooted. Or check your mobile’s app list. Super User app has been installed on your phone. If the Super User app is not there in your phone your mobile doesn’t rooted successfully.

Do share in comment section in case if you face any problems or met any errors in firmware rooting process. In future, we will update installing Custom ROM’s on your Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505. So, stay updated. Now you have successfully learned how to root Samsung Galaxy S4 I9505.

