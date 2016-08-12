The Huawei P9 Plus is now able to root and install the TWRP custom Recovery. We already knew that, the mobile has come up with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. And it has a lot of cool features. Those are, 5.5 inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 1920 pixels, It came up with 12 Mega Pixel Primary and 8 mega pixel secondary camera. And it has a processor of Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) and it has a 64 GB ROM and 4 GB RAM which is much enough to play hard graphics games. And this guide will help you about How to Root Huawei P9 Plus and install TWRP recovery.

Before rooting Huawei P9 Plus, you need to install the TWRP recovery first. Then only you will be able to flash the Super User apk to gain the root access to the phone. Here, I have compiled a simple step buy step guide for you to get it very easily.

How to Root and Install TWRP recovery in Huawei P9 Plus:

As I mentioned before, you need to install the TWRP recovery first. And you need to unlock the bootloader, then only able to install the TWRP custom recovery and root your device. Rooting will void your manufacturer warranty. Though no other data won’t be deleted. For precaution, just take a manual backup of your needed data.

Files to download:-

Download the ADB fastboot file – here Download the TWRP 3.0 recovery – here Download the Super user – here

How to install TWRP recovery in Huawei P9 Plus:

Enable the USB debugging and OEM unlock options. For that, you need to go Settings > Developer options. Now go to the ADB installation directory on your computer. Then press the “Shift” key and right click in the window. Then you will need to choose “Open command Prompt window here”. Now connect the phone with the computer using USB cable. Then type the “adb reboot bootloader”. (Without quotes). Now type the following command to flash the recovery. “fastboot flash recovery recovery.img”. At the end of the result, you will see finished command. Now you have installed the TWRP recovery in your Huawei P9 Plus.

Root Huawei P9 Plus:

Download the Super User in your mobile. Now you need to restart your mobile in recovery mode. For that, switch off the mobile and press and hold “Volume Down + Power” buttons together. Now choose the “install zip” and then “choose zip”. Then browse the downloaded zip file and choose the SuperSU.zip. Now just swipe the option to install the SuperSu.zip file. At the end of the result, you rooted the Huawei P9 Plus.

That’s all! you have successfully installed the TWRP recovery and rooted your mobile. If you have any suggestion or query, mention it in the comments area. We will help you to solve the issue. Hope you gained something with this guide about How to Root Huawei P9 Plus and Install TWRP Recovery.

