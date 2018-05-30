How Revive Social Can Take the Place of A Social Media Manager

With the advent of social media in the scenario, a lot of affairs have been made easy and worthwhile. People have started using the social media in a number of ways that are good and incurs profit. Large brands have kept special uses of social media in promoting their brands and have used this platform in the popularization of their brands. Even budding companies have taken up social media for their realm of work as well. There are separate social media managers who work but it is not possible for all to have people at this post only, hence we must think of an alternative that does the work of social media manager efficiently.

This work can be done by Revive Social which is a set of plugins that has worked with perfection to provide much satisfaction to over 80,000 customers. This plugin is extremely easy to use and works miraculously well for all the users.

Now let us have a look at some of its positives and see what it does to make the customers happy.

It includes a custom sharing schedule

We can fix and put up a custom sharing schedule specifying the hour and date of the blogs and other things we would want to publish and see them being done without any hassle. We might need more than one issue and if that is so we have to set different schedules for different social media channels. We can rely on it to publish all the materials we want to exhibit and see it working efficiently.

Keeping a good trail of all that we do

The Revive Social plugins work with the most efficient and popular URL shortening services. This, in turn, makes way for us to see the popularity of our posts and how far that goes. The tracking system is so efficient and precise that it gives to us the various whereabouts of all the clicks that we have achieved in our posts and helps us proceed with a good deal of detailed analysis.

We can keep our customization intact

It allows us to give keep our own customized phrases in the posts and publishes the updates with that. If we want to include hashtags or mention a specific username for business purpose or merely add a custom additional text, we are allowed to do that without any hassle and problems. We can also just share the titles of the post and that can be used too.

Sharing everything at multiple accounts

There might be times when a specific post must be shared to a number of accounts together since we’d be working on a large scale. In Revive Social plugin there are no limitations and it allows us to share all our content to multiple accounts on each of the supported social networks. It works as efficiently as any working social media manager would be doing and more.

The Revive Network helps us building a social circle which is strong and jubilant and it helps our professional network grow by sharing our posts to different other sites which is to do with our scope of support. All we have to do it set it in our system and watch it grow in our eyes. This help to keep our old posts alive by sharing them automatically and ushering more traffic to them from social media networks and other websites. If we set this up in our system once, we will no longer have to ponder and worry about our old posts and they will be taken good care of.

Thus this has been used by a lot of people worldwide and has provided a flock of happy and satisfied customers with the performance it does. We can always have this installed and see the way in which it works.