Maze Alpha: A Bezel-less Smartphone leaked from China

China: Maze mobile from China, has introduced a new mobile and the specifications were leaked on Twitter and their official site too. The phone features with bezel less display, which the means outside frame of a phone. Everyone is comparing this phone with the Mi Mix which is having a 6.4 inch display. But this phone is very hot by comparing with the Mi Mix mobile.

The Evan Blass at Twitter has spotted the features on his tweet which gives a detailed picture of this smartphone will be a tough competitor to those big screen mobiles and tablets. And the features of the phone is, 6 inch Full HD display 4 layer protected Gorilla Glass which is the best part of the phone. The phone comes with an octa core processor and the chipset has not yet been leaked. And the camera part is mentioned as Dual rear Sony camera which could be 13 Mega Pixel and the second one is unknown.

This phone is features with a 4000 mAh battery powered to run the smartphone effectively for longer time. Android 7.0 Nougat would be the Operating system of the phone. And this is the latest Android operating system too. Every upcoming phone will be running in the Nougat. Evan Blass stated that, it could be two variants. One is compacted with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of Internal storage. And another is paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Internal memory.

Though there is no leak about the price. But, It could be the budget phone. The phone would be the best smartphone under a budget. There are plenty of smartphones available in the market. The Bezel less mobile Maze Alpha’s launch date is not yet released. But, the maze announced that, they will release this phone in April this year. You can sign up on their official site to get the latest updates. Do you have any thoughts about this phone? Share it in the comments section. We are curious to see your thoughts.