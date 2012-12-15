Install MIUI ROM on LG Optimus L3 E400

MIUI rom is now available to install on LG Optimus L3 E400. After installing the custom ROM on your phone, you can enjoy the MIUI interface. Currently there is no large number of custom ROM’s for the phone. At first CyanogenMod team has released a custom ROM with ICS Android 4.0 named as CM9. Now the MIUI rom has developed by an user. Here is a guide to update your LG Optimus L3 E400 with the Custom MIUI ROM.

The LG Optimus L3 E400 android smartphone has comes with Android 2.3 Gingerbread as a default operating system. The phone has featured with the 3 Mega Pixel primary camera. And the phone has comes with 3.2 TFT LCD touch screen which is capable of displaying 240 x 320 Pixels. The phone also have 1 GB of internal memory. And also comes with 384 MB of RAM. The phone is one of the best phone compared with other phones which comes with 800 MHz processor. This phone also one best budget android phone.

Warning:

  • We are not responsible for any damages that may happened due to using this ROM. If any problem happens that related to installing, we will help you to solve it.
  • Use this guide at your own risk. We shall not have any liability or responsibility for whatever happens to you and your device by using the instructions in this guide.
  • The instructions provided in this tutorial for educational purpose only. There is no guarantee that these steps will work for your device.
  • The steps given in this tutorial is only to use with LG Optimus L3 and the model number is E400. Applying this guide to any other device or any other model may produce many problems.
  • Read and Understand the whole tutorial first, before going to perform the steps.

Pre Requirements:

  • SMS – How to Backup Messages
  • Contacts – Sync with Gmail App
  • Videos, Images, Songs and Other Files – Copy to internal / External SD card or System
  • APN Settings – Take Manual Note from “Settings > Wireless & Networks > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names
  • Then maintain minimum 60% charge in your phone’s battery. This will help you to don’t get switched of your phone.
  • And disable any antivirus and firewalls too.

How to Install MIUI ROM on LG Optimus L3 E400:

  • First download the ROM MIUIv4ICSmiXed V2.zip (127.41 MB) – Here
  • And then download the Gapps – Here
  • Then connect your phone to PC or Laptop with USB cable and transfer the downloaded files to SD card.
  • Switch off your phone and reboot into recovery mode. To do this, Press and hold Power Button + Volume Down + Menu button together for few seconds.
  • Then wipe cache, data, system, dalvik and all other cache’s.
  • Then select the option, “Choose zip from SD card” and then choose the option “Select zip from SD card”.
  • After that select the downloaded file and confirm it on the next page. And wait for the process finish.
  • Also do the same thing for the second downloaded file too.
  • Then select Go back and choose “Reboot system now” option to reboot your phone.
  • Note: First time boot will take some long time. It will install the ROM updates on first time restarting phone. It takes some minutes to show the home screen on first time.

You can get all the news and guides about LG Optimus L3 E400 – Here

Do share in comment section in case if you face any errors or met any problems in firmware update process. In future, we will update installing Custom ROM’s on your LG Optimus L3 E400. So, stay updated. Now you have successfully learned how to install MIUI ROM on LG Optimus L3 E400.

  • isaiah

    My lg l3 e400 is rooted.. *tnx*
    Do i need to update first my phone to ics to get this ROM? TNX
    and what about overclocking my processor up to 1ghz? Is it safe? Tnx

  • vampee

    where is the menu icon in home screen?

    • Anastasia Vogelfang

      There is no menu icon.. but it’s a great rom! very stable 🙂

  • vampee

    try to check the lock system of MIUI…try’ng to setup a PIN
    lockscreen…when u try to unlock it after scrolling down the lock screen before proceeding to the numpad where you can type your PIN it will display the boot logo and im stuck in it…please fix the BUG…tnx

  • Theodores v. Lont

    Terrible graphics, the same as that cm9 – like 16 color. Maybe my hardware (display?) different or damaged? Or it supposed to look so creepy?!

  • Jitendra Bohra

    i have rooted my phone and installed the clockwork mod recovery, but when i will reboot to recovery it hangs on the LG screen. i really don’t understand it. Can anyone help me with this. plsss

    • João Pedro

      Re-install Clockwork Mod Recovery, again following the same steps, select your device again and download the Clockwork Mod again.

  • Lester John Antiller

    I saw the screen shots of LG E400 . I saw the RAM is 512MB. How could it be? Mine is 301MB only. Help how to make it to 512mb. Thanks

  • alexis

    hola y si lo ago mal y no prende o algo aci que se puede hacer…!

  • hfdh

    Can somebody confirm – mobile networks is working on this ROM?
    I did CM9 and mobile data doesn’t work. Can not save APN settings.
    I wonder if this update will fix it.

    Thanks!

  • SamBam

    How do i get Sd Merge with this?

  • Guillaume Chap

    L’image est horrible, on voit rien. c’est de la daube

  • Jhuon Ulric Lichstenstien

    This is SUCK!.. Environment not good. No MENU button there are many errors!.. Don’t try to install this!

  • Vishal Jariwala

    My LG E400 does not open after final step…
    Please help me…for open my LG E400

  • cedric heydon

    mon lg e400 n’a pas de language français aider moi a en mettre svp je suis pas tres fort dans cette langue

  • stotomas

    Menu button only in app´s. This rom changes MAC address. Keyboard is smaller. This isn´t a 240X320 screen resolution rom, you can´t read clearly. But runs smoothly…

  • Melvin

    what OS is this? I am on ICS I like to upgrade