Install MIUI ROM on LG Optimus L3 E400

MIUI rom is now available to install on LG Optimus L3 E400. After installing the custom ROM on your phone, you can enjoy the MIUI interface. Currently there is no large number of custom ROM’s for the phone. At first CyanogenMod team has released a custom ROM with ICS Android 4.0 named as CM9. Now the MIUI rom has developed by an user. Here is a guide to update your LG Optimus L3 E400 with the Custom MIUI ROM.

The LG Optimus L3 E400 android smartphone has comes with Android 2.3 Gingerbread as a default operating system. The phone has featured with the 3 Mega Pixel primary camera. And the phone has comes with 3.2 TFT LCD touch screen which is capable of displaying 240 x 320 Pixels. The phone also have 1 GB of internal memory. And also comes with 384 MB of RAM. The phone is one of the best phone compared with other phones which comes with 800 MHz processor. This phone also one best budget android phone.

Warning:

We are not responsible for any damages that may happened due to using this ROM. If any problem happens that related to installing, we will help you to solve it.

Use this guide at your own risk. We shall not have any liability or responsibility for whatever happens to you and your device by using the instructions in this guide.

The instructions provided in this tutorial for educational purpose only. There is no guarantee that these steps will work for your device.

The steps given in this tutorial is only to use with LG Optimus L3 and the model number is E400 . Applying this guide to any other device or any other model may produce many problems.

and the model number is . Applying this guide to any other device or any other model may produce many problems. Read and Understand the whole tutorial first, before going to perform the steps.

Pre Requirements:

First your mobile must be rooted. Check this – How to root LG Optimus L3

Then install ClockWorkMod custom Recovery. Check this – How to install ClockWorkMod Recovery on LG Optimus L3

We recommend you to take a backup of the data in your phone. After installing the ROM, all the files and data will be deleted. Then you can restore the important files and data from the backup file.

SMS – How to Backup Messages

Contacts – Sync with Gmail App

– Sync with Gmail App Videos, Images, Songs and Other Files – Copy to internal / External SD card or System

– Copy to internal / External SD card or System APN Settings – Take Manual Note from “Settings > Wireless & Networks > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names

Then maintain minimum 60% charge in your phone’s battery. This will help you to don’t get switched of your phone.

And disable any antivirus and firewalls too.

How to Install MIUI ROM on LG Optimus L3 E400:

First download the ROM MIUIv4ICSmiXed V2.zip (127.41 MB) – Here

And then download the Gapps – Here

Then connect your phone to PC or Laptop with USB cable and transfer the downloaded files to SD card.

Switch off your phone and reboot into recovery mode. To do this, Press and hold Power Button + Volume Down + Menu button together for few seconds.

Then wipe cache, data, system, dalvik and all other cache’s.

Then select the option, “Choose zip from SD card” and then choose the option “Select zip from SD card”.

After that select the downloaded file and confirm it on the next page. And wait for the process finish.

Also do the same thing for the second downloaded file too.

Then select Go back and choose “Reboot system now” option to reboot your phone.

Note: First time boot will take some long time. It will install the ROM updates on first time restarting phone. It takes some minutes to show the home screen on first time.

You can get all the news and guides about LG Optimus L3 E400 – Here

Do share in comment section in case if you face any errors or met any problems in firmware update process. In future, we will update installing Custom ROM’s on your LG Optimus L3 E400. So, stay updated. Now you have successfully learned how to install MIUI ROM on LG Optimus L3 E400.

Incoming search terms: