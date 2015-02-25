Install MIUI 6 update on Xiaomi Mi3 & Mi4 – Official Download

The Xiaomi Mi3 and Mi4 has received an update of MIUI 6 Stable Version. You can download and install the latest update on your mobile with this simple guide. Previously if you installed MIUI 6 Developer version or MIUI 5, you can install this new update for better performance. It comes with some new cool features like, Support Airplay wireless speaker, Sunrise and sunset times added, Style of contacts, file explorer, music player, gallery etc,. I will guide you a simple step by step procedures to install the latest update of MIUI 6 on your Xiaomi Mi3 and Mi4.

Before going to proceed, we strongly recommend you to take a backup of your files. After installing this ROM your device will fully flashed.

Warning before installing MIUI 6 update on Xiaomi Mi3 & Mi4:

We are not responsible for any damages.

We are not responsible for any problems happened by using this guide.

We don’t give assurance that this guide will work on your phone. Use it at your own risk.

First Read the guide carefully then proceed to the required steps.

Pre Requirements to install MIUI 6 update on Xiaomi Mi3 and Mi4:

A Xiaomi Mi3 or Mi4 Android Smartphone.

A PC or Laptop with Working Internet connection to download the update file.

We recommend you to take a backup of your data in the mobile using PC suite or any other method. After the process, the data won’t be deleted. In case if you miss some data you can restore it from the backup file .

SMS – How to Backup Messages

Contacts – Sync with Gmail App

Videos, Images, Songs and Other Files – Copy to internal / External SD card or System

Then maintain minimum 60% charge in your mobile’s battery. This will help your device to don’t get switched off.

And Enable USB Debugging – Check this – How to Enable USB Debugging in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean

Then Disable any antiviruses and firewalls in your PC or Laptop. Because these tools may interrupts the process.

Download Files:

If the download link is not available, please inform it on comment section. We will update the link as soon as possible.

Mi3 – MIUI 6 – V6.3.1.0.KXCCNBL (315 MB) – here

Mi4 – MIUI 6 – V6.3.9.0.KXDCNBL (360 MB) – here

How to Install MIUI 6 update on Xiaomi Mi3 and Mi4:

Make sure that you have downloaded the update file.

Then transfer the downloaded file to your mobile’s SD card.

Now open the “Updater” on your phone.

Now go to “Menu > Select installation file”.

Now choose the ROM file you need to install it on your mobile.

Then choose the “Update now”.

After the updating process completed, reboot your device.

Check this – How to Install Google Play Store App on Xiaomi Mi3, Mi4, Redmi 1S Note

We hope that this tutorial will surely help you for your need. If you have any problems, suggestions please share it on our comment section.

