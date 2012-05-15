How to Install Custom Recovery on Samsung Galaxy Ace

Installing ClockWorkMod Custom Recovery on Samsung Galaxy Ace will help you to install custom ROM’s, etc. Here is a guide to install ClockWorkMod on Samsung Galaxy Ace.

How to install ClockWorkMod on Samsung Galaxy Ace:

Before installing ClockWorkMod on Samsung Galaxy Ace you must have to root your phone. Check it out – How to Root Samsung Galaxy Ace

on Samsung Galaxy Ace you must have to root your phone. Check it out – How to Root Samsung Galaxy Ace After that download the ClockWorkMod ROM Manager app from Google Play Store – Here

app from – Here Then Enable USB Debugging – “Settings > Applications > Development > USB debugging“

Open the ROM Manager in your Samsung Galaxy Ace.

Then Click the Flash ClockWorkMod Recovery option. Then it will download the ROM for your phone. So, you need to enable on network mode or Wifi. Then it will ask you to choose your phone model. Select your phone model in the list.

option. Then it will download the for your phone. So, you need to enable on network mode or Wifi. Then it will ask you to choose your phone model. Select your phone model in the list. After that, reboot your phone.

your phone. Now ClockWorkMod has installed on your phone. You can use it for installing custom ROM’s or any other activities.

You can get all the news about Samsung Galaxy Ace – Here

ClockWorkMod ROM Manager app is only works in rooted devices. Now you successfully installed ClockWorkMod Custom Recovery on Samsung Galaxy Ace.

Incoming search terms: