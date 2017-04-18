Google Earth power packed with new features : Now you can access via Chrome and Android

San Francisco: Google Earth – An earth mapping service from the Web giant Google. The service is now redesigned and available for Android Smartphones and Tablets and in Chrome browser on desktop computers. As of now, it requires a desktop application which you need to download from the Google earth website and install it on your Desktop computer or laptop. And it wasn’t available for the smartphones. And now it is released for the Android platform.

So, What’s new features in Google Earth:

There so many new features which are added in the new Google earth and those are I am feeling lucky option, Voyager option, 3D toggle, etc.. By using “Voyager” option, you can use the guided tours. The “Knowledge Cards” option will give you a simple snapshot about the place that you’re navigating. The “3D” option will make you see the place in virtual reality. And finally, If you are an internet junkie, then you should know the option “I’m Feeling Lucky”. Yes, now they inserted this option into the new updated Google Earth.

Rebecca Moore, Director of Google Earth said, “This is our gift to the world”. And in a Blog post, Gopal Shah – Director of Google Earth said, “With the new Earth, we want to open up different lenses for you to see the world and learn a bit about how it all fits together; to open your mind with new stories while giving you a new perspective on the locations and experiences you cherish”.

Now you can directly go to the Google Earth and able to use the service free of charge. Which means, anyone can now access the Google earth by the Chrome browser in the computer and An app in Android mobile.

Note: Some people are facing an error while accessing in chrome and here is the error that they are getting “Unfortunately your computer does not support WebGL graphics acceleration; Google Earth cannot be loaded. Please try another device.” Keep in touch and we will update you with a fix.

So, What’s your opinion about this new release? share it in the comments section.