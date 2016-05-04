Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Camera – Download & Install

We all knew that, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge has a Good Clarity camera. The Camera App has been ported from the device to work with all other Samsung devices which is running Android 6.0 Marshmallow. If you are an owner of Galaxy S6, S5, Note 5, Note 4 and your device is having the Android 6.0 Marshmallow, then you can install the S7 Edge camera app apk on your mobile and Gallery app too.

How to Install Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Camera Apk app on your Galaxy S6, S5, Note 5, Note 4

First, we recommend you to take a backup of your current Camera app. If you met with an error after installing the app, then you can re-install the old camera app. You can backup it by using any backup application like Titanium backup.

This installation requires custom recoveries installed on your mobile. So, install a TWRP recovery or any other custom Recoveries. If you don’t have, then use the normal recovery option.

Here is the download link to download the Galaxy S7 Edge Camera app apk.

Store it in your mobile’s internal storage. And remember the path.

After that, Switch off the device which is running TouchWiz Android 6.0 Marshmallow .

. Then, restart the device in recovery mode. For that, press and hold Home + Volume Up + Power buttons together.

Now select the option, “Install zip from SD card” and choose the download zip file.

After that, give the confirmation to install the file.

Now reboot the device. And first boot takes some time to complete the updates.

That’s all. You have installed the app on your mobile successfully. And share your views and thoughts about this guide in the comments section. If you have a doubt regarding this guide, do share it on the comments section, we will help you to give the correct solution. We hope, you will enjoy the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Camera Apk app and Gallery app on your mobile.

