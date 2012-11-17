How to Enable USB Debugging & Developer Options in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean

The USB Debugging and Developer Options are hidden in latest Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. If we want to use that options, manually activate it. Google has rolled out latest Jelly Bean OTA update for their nexus mobiles. After the updating process, the developer option is not there in settings. Here is the guide to enable USB debugging on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean running mobiles and tablets.

Developer Options have many features for app developer to test an app on their device from PC via ADB. After enabling the debugging mode only, access the mobile from PC. ADB is used for users if they want to quickly access and run commands on their device from their PC or Laptop. In gingerbread it is placed in Settings> Applications > Development > USB Debugging. And ICS it is placed in Settings > Developer Options > USB Debugging. But, after upgrading it to 4.2 it is missing. After a long time to search around, we found the way how to activate it.

How to Enable USB Debugging and Developer Options on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean:

Go to – Settings > About phone .

. Then move on to Build number option

option Tap on Build number repeatedly about 7 times.

This is enough.

After touching 7th time you will see a message that, “you are now a developer”.

Now the option will be placed in Settings menu. Normally it placed under System in Settings menu. Then you can enable it in Developer Options and Android Debugging.

Do share in comment section to we know if you met any problem. Now you have successfully learned how to enable USB Debugging in Developer Options on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

