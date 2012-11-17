How to Enable USB Debugging & Developer Options in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean

The USB Debugging and Developer Options are hidden in latest Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. If we want to use that options, manually activate it. Google has rolled out latest Jelly Bean OTA update for their nexus mobiles. After the updating process, the developer option is not there in settings. Here is the guide to enable USB debugging on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean running mobiles and tablets.

Developer Options have many features for app developer to test an app on their device from PC via ADB. After enabling the debugging mode only, access the mobile from PC. ADB is used for users if they want to quickly access and run commands on their device from their PC or Laptop. In gingerbread it is placed in Settings> Applications > Development > USB Debugging. And ICS it is placed in Settings > Developer Options > USB Debugging. But, after upgrading it to 4.2 it is missing. After a long time to search around, we found the way how to activate it.

How to Enable USB Debugging and Developer Options on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean:

  • Go to – Settings > About phone.
  • Then move on to Build number option
  • Tap on Build number repeatedly about 7 times.
  • This is enough.
  • After touching 7th time you will see a message that, “you are now a developer”.

Now the option will be placed in Settings menu. Normally it placed under System in Settings menu. Then you can enable it in Developer Options and Android Debugging.

Do share in comment section to we know if you met any problem. Now you have successfully learned how to enable USB Debugging in Developer Options on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

  • Vishal

    Thanks Buddy it worked

  • louis kurian

    Great discovery man 🙂

  • Nice catch. Anyways, how lame is that? LOL

  • cleveland__rocks

    Wow I would have never figured this shit out.

    • Troy

      That’s precisely what I thought. Who in the hell would have? For those guys that did, my biggest thank you’s.

  • By mistake i was tapping on “Android Version” and my screen was filled with lots of Jelly beans….

  • Michael

    Wow, Great Find. Without this, I’ll still be lost. Why would google do this (hiding something that is so useful)??

    • brian

      They’re taking a foray into stupid-proofing, I’d wager.

  • DedHead

    Thank You!!!!!!

  • Qasir

    Thanks for this helpful tip. Keep on sharing such things. Well done. 🙂

  • Tavone Carter

    Worked perfectly!!

    • uli

      Thanks soooo much!. Worked perfectly!

  • Marvin Lee Fimmel

    Thank you alot. It’s working. I like the way to do it 🙂

  • Zeeshan

    Hey! I have ported a ROM and it doesn’t boot. Now, I cannot enable developer options. Is there a way I can do this through build.prop?

    Thanks.

  • stephen

    love u mate.. u saved my day

  • biola Shakur

    TANX BRO YOU REALLY SAVED MY DAY KEEP IT UP

  • Alexander Fuchs

    Nice work finding this out. there is also a jellybean screen when you type on Android version and a Cyanogen screen if you are using it.

  • boudz

    thanks helped a lot

  • vijay

    thank you so much

  • Nilesh Narodia

    Hello biggest thank you to you I was tired to find debugging option after update 4.2.2 galaxy grand GT-I9082 for root it. After your help I did it thank you again.

  • Kool Breeze

    Is their a way to force usb debugging on I have a galaxy discover something happend and my settings and all apps are gone all that is currently working is email I tried to install the settings app from my duplicate phone and the phone says cant install unless directly from market.The only thing I can think of is an app that would force debugging on run from an attachment in my email.I tried backing up the rom from the duplicate phone and tried to install I get an authentication error.In any case it pretty much a brick at this points unless I can find a way to get a file manager installed or the setting if I could force usb debugging on then I could do full backup from my other phone and restore it with ease any suggestions would be great.

  • Juan Carbajal Paxi

    Muchas gracias, me ayudó bastante y fue muy sencilla en el Xperia Z

  • Sreenivasan Subramaniam

    Thanks .. I really missed this after update of my grand duos 19082 to 4.2.2…now got it back..Thanks again

  • Noel Lackey

    Thank you 🙂

  • Pramod Shinde

    10xxx a lo0t

  • payal

    thanki u so much. much aprreciated.
    🙂

  • Excellent. Thanks for revealing this! Keep it up! 🙂

  • ankit roy

    Thnk u so much bro…

  • keyur

    Thanx buddy……I really missed that after update my xperia Z

  • Sphairo

    Me fue de utilidad la información, gracias a tu post he habilitado el modo de desarrolador

  • Fabiano Sabino

    vlw amigos funcionou de boa

  • samuel

    thanx so much………. I don’t really spend a few sec to thank usually, which is so bad of me! but thanx again!

  • Pradeep

    why is this hidden

    • Yudiarto Mateo

      beacause the developer dont want you now about the secret because all people will be install CostumROM when now this

  • Daniel Caleça

    Nice..thanks for the info..=D

  • ocupmoc

    Whahahaha, absolutely fabulous that this worked, cheers mate!!!!

  • Robert

    Thanks ……really Proud of u man…

  • OLIRC

    Thanks a lot! After rooting my Samsung Sm-G3815 Galaxy Express 2 i looked like a lunatic for this option but could not find it.

    Now it´s enabled and i´m backing up my phone completely as i tap this.

    Thank´s again!

  • Yudiarto Mateo

    nice… thanks for sharing it

  • bacha papa

    thnkxx buddy ….. you solved my problem

  • Amado

    thanks a lot ^_^

  • aniket

    thnk u very much

  • Dev Abir

    love u man

  • Nima Sharma

    gr8 thanks alllllloooooottttttttttttttttttttttttttttt …!!!!!!!!

  • sadman

    great help man..thanks a lot..

  • Dean3178

    Please symonds help me I can’t seem root my alcatel pixi4900

  • mrkacangkiller

    bagaimana cara mengaktifkan usb debugging kalau phone ade lockscreen

  • anon

    Thank you so much for the info.

  • James Tobin

    on my g3 after enable developer options the “USB Debugging” is greyed out