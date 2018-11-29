EaseUS – Top Quality Hard Drive Recovery Wizard

Why Data loss is so critical to handle?

Data loss is a very common issue of today’s technology users. Imagine a scenario in which this slide is changed over into a bad dream if all information gets erased from PCs or advanced mobile phones.

If such a situation of data loss occurs from the hard drive, then worry not because where there are thousands of methods for saving the data, there are many hard drive recovery software out there to pull you out from such a worrisome situation.

Hard drive recovery is the way towards rescuing blocked off information from the defiled or harmed stockpiling, removable media or records when the information they store can’t be approached regularly. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is a great and reliable free data recovery software that is suitable and affective for deleted files recovery and lost data.

It is the best free hard drive recovery software to recover deleted files, formatted or lost data from PC, laptop or removable device easily and quickly. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free enables you to find out lost files precisely and recover from PC, laptop, hard drive, SSD, USB, memory card, digital camera, etc. until you recover all lost data that was lost due to unforeseen deletion, formatting, hard drive corruption, virus attack.

2GB of data can be easily recovered from EaseUS data recovery software. It is to a great degree simple, efficient and safe free data recover programming for PC/PC/Server that enables the client to proceed onward well-ordered effectively to get everything back. No earlier recovery encounter is required. It makes the client clear about every recoverable data and file by review before recovery and get lost documents back quick with excellent recovery quality.

This is how this great software works

Both free and paid versions of this recovery software are available on internet. Just download it and follow the following steps to recover your precious lost data:

Look for the location where you lose your data and start to scan, like Desktop, Libraries, hard drive, and external storage devices. You will need to scan your device. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard will show all searched files that were deleted or cleaned from the Recycle Bin. This will be a quick scan after which deep scan will be started that will ensure to find much more lost files comprehensively by searching into the file catalouge. This will take long time. After the deep scan, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard allows to preview respective recoverable files. After the preview, select the tracked files and click ‘Recover’ button to get everything you wish to recover.

What you need to operate this hard drive recovery software?

Some of the system and hardware requirements of EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 11.9 are:

Operating system

Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012

Windows Server 2008

Windows Server 2003

File System

AT (FAT12, FAT16, FAT32)

exFAT

NTFS

NTFS5

ext2/ext3

HFS+

ReFS

CPU

At least with x86

RAM

At least 128MB

Disk Space

32MB minimum space for EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard installing Mac/iPhone and Android operating systems users can also get benefit from this software.

Why you must employ this awesome software?

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is extraordinary compared to other data recovery software that has got your back you in numerous basic circumstances. Despite the fact that it does not have some propelled recovery devices usefulness, with just three stages and few ticks, you can recoup your valuable information. This product is anything but difficult to utilize. Additionally, it will never make any harm to your gadget or overwrite your information.