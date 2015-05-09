Download Root ZenFone 1.4.6.4r APK [free]

RootZenFone 1.4.6.4r APK will give you an access to root the Asus Zenfone models like Zenfone 4, Zenfone 5, Zenfone 6. You can easily root the Asus mobiles with this app on your mobile without a computer or laptop. The RootZenFone is a great app which is giving you a full access to root and unroot the phone. This is a latest version of RootZenFone that you can download it from this guide.

If Asus releases a new update to your phone, then it will be useless to you. Now the updated version RootZenFone 1.4.6.4r apk was released and tested that it is working on Zenfone 4, Zenfone 5, Zenfone6, Fonepad 7 FE375CG (K019),FonePad Note 6 ME560CG, Transformer Pad TF103C, Transformer Pad TF303CL, Zenfone 5 LTE T00P, Zenfone 4 T00I, Zenfone 6 T00G.

Download RootZenFone 1.4.6.4r APK free:

Go to the link to download it – here

Now connect the phone to transfer the downloaded file.

Once it transferred, follow the on-screen instructions to root your mobile.

If the rooting process succeeds, you will see the Super SU app installed on your phone.

To unroot the phone, Open the app and tap the Unroot button.

We hope that this article helped you a lot. Now you successfully downloaded the RootZenFone 1.4.6.4r APK for Android Asus Smartphones.

