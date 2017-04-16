Download and Install Dolby ATMOS on Android Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop (4.3, 4.4, 5.0, 5.1) [How to]

What you think about this Dolby ATMOS audio equalizer for Android 4.3+ mobiles? Any guess? Probably, you can’t know the app. This is an equalizer app that is used in Lenovo Mobiles to enhance the sound experience. This is for the users who felt the audio effects are not fair. You can download and install the app on any of your Android device which is running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, 4.4 KitKat, 5.0 Lollipop. You should have the Android 4.3+ on your mobile.

Before installing this app on your mobile, you need to remove any other equalizer app. It is ported from the Lenovo mobile to use it on all other devices. Thanks to the “worstenbrood”, a Xda Developers forum member.

There are many built in options available on your mobile to adjust the sound clarity. Some options give you not much better experience. You may buy a costliest mobile with a high end processor, top screen display. But, If your sound experience is low, then you shouldn’t satisfied with it. HTC is providing dual speakers to increase the sound. But, the quality and clarity matters. LG G4 and Samsung Galaxy s6 Edge devices also come with some new audio options. Sure, you will love this app after installing it on your device.

This will help you to increase the hardware sound clarity with the software process. We already know that the Dolby is most popular software in the audio industry. It is available for Windows and now Android also. But, the app is not available by default to increase the sound clarity and quality. You don’t need to know much more. Download the zip file and install it via recovery.

How to Install Dolby ATMOS Audio R6.5 app on Android Devices running 4.3+ Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop:

First download the zip file here.

the zip file here. Then move it to your mobile’s SD card storage.

Now switch off the mobile and reboot it into recovery mode.

They recommend to use TWRP. But, you can use any recovery.

Now choose the “Install zip from SD Card” and select the downloaded file to flash the Dolby ATMOS audio Mod.

If you find any problem while using the app, use the uninstall file to remove it from your device. Do the same above steps to flash the uninstall file. Hope this guide is helped you to get the latest Dolby ATMOS sound on your Android device running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, 4.4 KitKat, 5.0+ Lollipop.

