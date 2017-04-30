Latest Gaming Physics Technology Direct Physics trademarked by Microsoft, Could be an API Addition for DirectX 12

Microsoft has recently trademarked their acquired middleware company Havok. And they named it as Direct Physics to use it with their developer tools such as DirectX 12, Azure and Visual studio.

Back in October 2015, we should rewind that, Microsoft has acquired the popular company for the most used middleware as physically in the gaming industry and that was Havok. They told that, this Havok’s middleware will be integrated into Microsoft’s developer tools such as DirectX 12, Visual Studio and Microsoft Azure.

As we welcome Havok to the Microsoft family, we will continue to work with developers to create great gaming experiences, and continue to license Havok’s development tools to partners. We believe that Havok is a fantastic addition to Microsoft’s existing tools and platform components for developers, including DirectX 12, Visual Studio and Microsoft Azure. Havok shares Microsoft’s vision for empowering people to create worlds and experiences that have never been seen before, and we look forward to sharing more of this vision in the near future.

Now Microsoft has trademarked the Havok’s middleware for their Physics API integration and named as Direct Physics. And this would help the Game developers reduce the complexity of accessing things while creating games using Visual Studion and DirectX 12. These days, the Physics simulators are constantly becoming more complicated.

DirectX 12 is now being used in Xbox One and Windows 10. Previously the DX12 has been merged with their commander processor of the GPU for a better efficiency. Even, Microsoft already posted a job posting as a Software Engineer for their Direct Physics Team.

As we analyzed, we will expect Direct Physics could become a reality very soon. Stay tuned with us to get more updates.