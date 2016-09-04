EyeEm a far more similar to Instagram which is used to filter your images and share it on the site via the app. You can sell your photos too. In case if you find it is no need for you, then you can delete your EyeEm account and uninstall the app on your mobile. If you do want to popular in EyeEm, I just compiled a guide to get more followers.

What you will get from this guide:

How to Delete EyeEm account How to get more followers on EyeEm.

There are plenty of users in the social media apps and they are uploading tons and tons of photos in the platform. Some are selling their pictures in the effective way. If you are having a digital photography company, then it would be a good choice to build a fan base and sell your images to your followers.

How to Delete EyeEm Account:

The EyeEm app is available for both iPhone and Android devices. Here I just compiled a simple step by step guide to deactivate or delete your account.

Open the App on your iPhone or Android mobile. Tap on your profile option. In Android it is located at the top right and in IOS it is placed at the bottom right. Just tap the options button which is 3 dots. After that choose the option “Change Email & Password”. At the bottom of the screen you will see an option “Delete your account”. Tap the option to do it.

At the end of the process, you will be redirected to the starting page. And you will see a message “User Account Successfully Removed”.

Now just uninstall the app from your mobile.

Note: Once you delete the account, then you won’t restore or get your photos again.

How to get more followers on EyeEm

Here I just collected some tips from my own experience and wrote it here.

Tag your Photos

Just Tag your every photo with the right hashtags to get more exposure from your related minded people.

2. Frequent upload

Whatever it is, you should update your profile frequently to get a media presence. For that you need to upload photos frequently.

3. Use the Community in the effective way

There are many communities in the photo sharing platform, EyeEm. You can gain some followers from the community by becoming an active member. Just comment and like other users images to get attention from the users whose all from the community.

4. Share it on social media

Nowadays the social media users becoming high. You can share your picture link in the social media like Facebook, Twitter, Flickr to get more followers and the likes.

5. Follow same skilled people

If you follow same skilled people, they will follow you back. I won’t give an assurance, that they will follow you back. Some people don’t. So, follow as much as you can.

6. Updated profile

Your profile is playing an important role. Update your profile to attract new people. Updated profile plays vital role in any social media platforms.

Hope you enjoyed the article. Kindly share your experience in the comments section about your views. This is helped you about How to delete EyeEm account and to get more followers and the likes.