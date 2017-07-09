Best sites if you trying to save money playing online casino

On the web, there you can find tons of Casino sites. But, what are the best sites to deposit money and start play? So, I have collected so much information regarding the online casino sites and their features. And it’s a tricky one when you are choosing the best casino site by comparing the features and their offers. Fortunately, this guide will help you to choose the right one with the features that you want. I were collected this information from some social media, forums and review sites. Every site is having some unique feature. You may find it here.

888 Casino

The site started in 1997. And they have 20 years of experience in the online casino. They have survived the online casino industry by providing the best features and welcome bonus amount. They are providing some unique games and that’s one of the best reasons too to become a top online casino site. The site looks very nice. The important sections like Support help, Frequently asked questions and Contact us are clearly accessible. You can use Credit/Debit card, PayPal and some other payment options also available. When you come to play a game, you are having a large number of games to select and play. And moreover, they are having more than 25 million account holders. Without Quality and reliability, they can’t earn that huge number of users. The site is available in some other languages too, which helps other language users can easily access their site effectively. They are at the top to provide mobile friendly games.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes, they are having 130 years of experience in the gambling industry. And they are very quick to introduce new innovations in this field. A good company means, having a good number in a year of experience and running their business in an effective way without losing their customer’s money. You will feel more satisfied than what you expected in the casino game. The software which they are using is Playtech. You can play the games through web browser or download a software which is provided by the Playtech. You can also play in the mobile too. The minimum deposit on this site is, 20 GBP. And the welcome bonus is 200% up to 600 GBP.

Leo Vegas

If you are a teen and already tried some other providers? Definitely you could hear the word about Leo Vegas. The most youngsters are using this provider in the UK. To ensure the safe and secure of their players, They got a license from the UK Gambling commission. You can play the games through a browser. There is no software to play their games. You can play the games at very quick. The site runs much faster than others. There are two live dealer casino options those are developed by Extreme Live Gaming and Evolution Gaming. Both providers are good to provide seamless connection. There are hundreds of mobile friendly games. You can also use your mobile to play some games listed on their site. And the welcome offer is 1600 GBP and 120 free spins. The free spins offer is not listed in all other providers which makes, this site unique among others. You may check out the leo vegas free spins offers here.

Betway

In the UK, Betway is a fast rising online casino site. And they accept users from all over the world. You can use any kind currency to deposit into the site. It offers up to 1000 GBP as a welcome offer. These features make the new users to join on their site. The video poker option in the Betway, you will have more options. Those are Jacks or Better, Double Joker or Double Double Bonus and Poker Deuces Wild. And the site provides many shots. It’s nearly 300 slots. They also have the mobile app which is having many slots and some more games than other operators. You can also play with real dealer. Just enter into the live casino and you can easily play with the others. Evolution Gaming, a company which provides the live gaming option.

The above sites are the best in welcome offers and minimum deposit and other features. And you can save some amount of money by depositing money on their site and start playing with them.