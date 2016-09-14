Increase Audio Quality with Viper4Android on Android 7.0 Nougat Mobiles – Download and Install [How to]

Viper4Android apk is now available to download on Android 7.0 Nougat devices. If you updated your mobile with Android 7.0 Nougat, then you can install the Viper4Android to enjoy the improved music experience on your mobile. Many people are using their mobile to enjoy the music to get rid of stresses. For those people, this app will increase the quality of the listening audio and improve the volume too.

You can enjoy the music with this application. Viper 4 Android is an audio/sound mod which is used to give you a better audio experience. You can simply install the app via custom recovery and change audio options in the installed app. And enjoy the changes in your audio mod. Don’t you know how to install the audio mod? Don’t worry. Here I just compiled a simple guide to do it very easily.

How to Download and Install Viper4Android on Android 7.0 Nougat mobiles:

Note: If you want to install the Viper4Android on your mobile, you must aware of Rooting and Custom Recovery such as TWRP. Before processing to installation, Root your mobile then install any one of the custom recoveries. If you want to know how to root your Android 7.0 Nougat device and install custom recovery, just google it to get the exact guide.

Download Viper4Android for Android 7.0 Nougat – here

Download the above file and move it to your mobile’s internal storage. You need to run the recovery mode. For that, depends on your mobile model choose the correct option to start the recovery mode. In recovery mode, choose the option “Install zip from SD card” and then “Choose the zip from SD card”. Then navigate the file path to choose the downloaded file. After that download the ES file Explorer from Google Play Store. Now go to the path”/vendor/etc”. Just find a file “audio_effects.conf” and delete it. Now go back to installed apps menu. Open the Viper4Android app on your mobile. You will get a notification to install the driver. Install it. After the installation completes, Restart the mobile. That’s it.

Also take a look at this guide:- Viper4Android for Android 6.0 Marshmallow – Download & Install on your Mobile to upgrade your audio experience

Hope you have successfully installed the app and it is working perfectly. Then why are you waiting? take a headphone – Plug in – Enjoy! You can adjust the mode, FET compressor, Reverberation, FIREqualizer, Convolver, Speaker optimization and eXtra loud. If you have any doubt regarding this guide, share it in the comments section. We will help you to solve it as soon as possible. Stay connected with us to get the similar guides like this guide Increase Audio Quality with Viper4Android on Android 7.0 Nougat Mobiles – Download and Install [How to].

