How to Create SEO Friendly URL to Blogger

Blog post’s URL, optimizing with decided keywords will help to increase your blog post’s SEO (Search Engine Optimization). There is a no option to modify the URL of blogger posts. So, we manually take an action to create SEO friendly URL.

How to create SEO URL/Permalinks to Blogger:

In Blogger platform, we cant edit the URL / permalink of the post. The url structure of the blogger is like ‘http://ninjaromeo.blogspot.com/year/month/post-title.html’. So, if you want to create seo friendly permalinks/ URL you must create a post with the keywords and remove all other excessive words like ‘to,the,for,etc.’.

Create SEO Friendly title:

Here is an example how the URL of the post is structured. You writing a post ‘How to create Facebook Account’. Then your post URL looks like ‘http://ninjaromeo.blogspot.com/2011/12/how-to-create-facebook-account.html’. This is not fair for SEO.

So, first write title with keywords. Like title as ‘Create Facebook Account’. Then the URL looks like, ‘http://ninjaromeo.blogspot.com/2011/12/create-facebook-account.html’. It’s very fair for seo friendly URL / link / permalinks in Blogger.

Just click the Publish Button to publish the post.

After Edit the SEO Friendly titled post:

Then you can edit the post after that publishing. Now you have successfully wrote SEO Friendly URL Post.

