How to Create SEO Friendly URL to Blogger

Blog post’s URL, optimizing with decided keywords will help to increase your blog post’s SEO (Search Engine Optimization). There is a no option to modify the URL of blogger posts. So, we manually take an action to create SEO friendly URL.

Seo Friendly Url Link to blogger

How to create SEO URL/Permalinks to Blogger:

In Blogger platform, we cant edit the URL / permalink of the post. The url structure of the blogger is like ‘http://ninjaromeo.blogspot.com/year/month/post-title.html’. So, if you want to create seo friendly permalinks/ URL you must create a post with the keywords and remove all other excessive words like ‘to,the,for,etc.’.

Create SEO Friendly title:

Here is an example how the URL of the post is structured. You writing a post ‘How to create Facebook Account’. Then your post URL looks like ‘http://ninjaromeo.blogspot.com/2011/12/how-to-create-facebook-account.html’. This is not fair for SEO.

So, first write title with keywords. Like title as ‘Create Facebook Account’. Then the URL looks like, ‘http://ninjaromeo.blogspot.com/2011/12/create-facebook-account.html’. It’s very fair for seo friendly URL / link / permalinks in Blogger.

Just click the Publish Button to publish the post.

After Edit the SEO Friendly titled post:

Then you can edit the post after that publishing. Now you have successfully wrote SEO Friendly URL Post.

  • Karensteward31

    All that is written here are true and should be applied to all the Arizona SEO company who are using SEO strategies. I am glad that you have posted this article and it’s helpful. Thanks.

  • SEO Company

    Titles plays one of major role in driving traffic into your pages. To get well optimize your titles make them keyword rich and ensure the title explains what the page is about. Title tags are important to attract visitors and rank in search engine results. Search engines usually uses the title tags to display your page title as a headline in search engine results.
    SEO Company

  • Thanks for your comment. You can Optimize your Blogger Blog with this info.

  • Creating a search engine friendly URL is very important especially if you want to rank easier. Thanks.

  • I would like to thank you for the articles you are writing. The post is quite neat and every word is so simple that is easy to understand.

  • rajkumar

    How to remove year and month in blogger post url in blogger.

  • Nice Post to change URL published blogpost URL.