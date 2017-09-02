Explore the 6 Expensive Mobile Phones Around the Globe

Didn’t got a phone yet? Then, I guess you are living in the stone age, aren’t you? The reason is that the phone is a major requirement in our daily lives. A person’s mobile phone is a gateway to everything else in his life. This is the hint through which you would understand that why individuals are more attached to their phones than anything else.

Additionally, the recent advances in technology prove that your cell phone can do everything that your PC can do. As the days pass by, the technology has become an indispensable part of the humanity. If you are in the market and you are expecting a mobile that would do everything but on a shoestring budget, then probably you are in need of the Affordable Mobile voucher code.

As of now, let us have a glance at the top 6 expensive mobile phones in the globe.

Phone#6: Black Diamond Vipin

With the first mobile with LED technology in the world, Sony Ericsson has built the 6th most expensive phone. The phone is decorated with the two diamonds, first in phone body and other in the navigation button. The phone has been designed and made in Singapore and Malaysia.

Colour Black Weight 5.85oz Storage Capacity NA Display 2” OS Windows Phone

Price – US: $300,000

Price – UK: £230,453

Phone#5: Vertu Signature Cobra

The best feature that this phone of Vertu Signature Cobra is the Cobra Snack Design being designed alongside the phone. The phone is available in 2 distinct colours. The phone is constructed with pure 22 karat gold and is available with Fri Kin and Cobra Signature. The technical specifications are stated below.

Colour Golden and White Weight 5.85oz Storage Capacity Internal Memory: NA External Memory: 4GB Camera Resolution NA

Price – US: $310,000

Price – UK: £238,135

Phone#4: Goldvish Le Million

The Goldvish Le Million was initially designed and constructed in the Swaziland. Designed by Emmanuel Gueit, the phone is being made up of 18 White Gold and numerous 20 white diamonds.

Colour Golden and White Colour Weight 6.98oz Storage Capacity Internal Memory: NA External memory: 2GB Display with Camera Resolution Display: 3.5” Rear Camera: 2MP Front Camera: NA

Price – US: $130,000,0

Price – UK: £998,632

Phone#3: Kings Button iPhone 3G

The Kings Button iPhone 3G consists of smart-phone screen protection, and the mobile body is covered with 138 precious diamonds. The navigation home button is being designed with 6.6 beautiful white diamond.

Colour Black Weight 4.94oz Storage Capacity Internal Storage: 512MB External Storage: 32GB Display with Camera Resolution Display: 3.5” Front Camera: 2MP Rear Camera: 8 MP OS iOS Version 4.0

Price – US: $250,000,0

Price – UK: £1,920,750

Phone#2: Gold Sticker iPhone 3G 32GB

Launched in the year of 2009, Gold Sticker iPhone 3G has screen protection with the Corning Gorilla Glass Oleophobic Coating. The phone consists of 136 diamonds with 9.55oz of weight. Along with this, the phone is made up of pure 22 karat Kashmir Gold.

Weight 4.76 Storage Capacity Internal Storage: 256 MB External Storage: 32/16/8 GB Display with Camera Resolution Display: 3.5” Front Camera: NA Rear Camera: 3MP OS iOS 3

Price – US: $320,000,0

Price – UK: £2,458,969

Phone#1: Pink Falcon Supernova Diamond iPhone 32 GB

This is the phone that is leading the list of the most expensive mobile phones in the world. The phone has been made by the frontrunner in the mobile companies, Apple. It is studded with the 500 rose pink diamonds by Stuart Hughes. Let us have a look at the technical specifications of this phone.

Colour Black Weight 4.94oz Storage Capacity Internal Storage: 512MB External Storage: 32GB Display with Camera Resolution Display: 3.5” Front Camera: 2MP Rear Camera: 8MP OS iOS Version 4.0

Price – US: $820,000,0

Price – UK: £6,301,108

Now when the cat is out of your bag, be rolling to the latest smart-phones that keep coming in the market.